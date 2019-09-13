She moved in only four weeks ago, but Abbie Crick has already tested the limits of her new accommodations.
“I had 10 girls over for dinner at once last week,” the Oral Roberts University senior said, relaxing in her room recently during a break from class.
“Another time, I had all my RAs over.”
Crick, head resident assistant of ORU’s new residence hall, has enjoyed making herself at home.
In her apartment-style suite, which she shares with three fellow students, the kitchen and living space “makes it easy to randomly cook for friends,” she said.
ORU’s first new housing project in more than 40 years, the $10 million Niko Njotorahardjo Residence Hall opened to students in August.
Officials say it’s the highlight of $28 million in recent improvements for the school.
A dedication and ribbon-cutting for the hall will be held Sept. 20, with Gov. Kevin Stitt scheduled to attend.
After a prolonged decline, enrollment at ORU has been on the upswing for more than a decade, officials said.
“We maxed out a couple of years ago and had to do some reconfiguring of our housing,” ORU President William Wilson said.
The new facility, offering both apartment-style and dorm-style rooms with 240 total beds, has helped greatly, he added.
The facility, the school’s eighth residence hall, consists of separate buildings for male and female students, each connected by a lobby. Suites include a kitchen, living and dining areas, recessed sleeping areas, and washer and dryer units.
Crick said the suites’ space and features offer a chance “to build community,” which is what she’s enjoying the most.
Wilson said ORU last built a residence hall in 1976.
“It was very important to contemporize our housing,” he added. “It makes us more competitive with prospective students.”
The best part of it all to Wilson? ORU didn’t have to go into debt.
A surge in donations over the last few years has allowed the school to make improvements while remaining debt-free, he said.
Those recent improvements included the $10 million remodeling of a 100,000-square-foot building purchased earlier this year from Victory Church.
Located across from the campus at 81st Street and Delaware Avenue, the facility is now home to ORU’s College of Nursing and School of Engineering.
Said Wilson: “We’ve needed an expanded area for nursing for years. The program continues to grow. And our engineering has been a hidden gem.”
The facility also houses ORU’s counseling services, online operations team, golf team and the new Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship, he said.
The new residence hall is named in honor of Niko Njotorahardjo, founder and senior pastor of an influential Indonesian church and ministry.
Wilson said Njotorahardjo has been “a real champion for ORU” over the years.
Njotorahardjo will attend the dedication and speak in the morning chapel service, Wilson said.
As the first building on campus named after someone not from the U.S., the residence hall is also “a symbol of our globalization,” Wilson added.
Students enrolled at ORU this semester represent 113 countries — a record for the school and another step toward its goal of having students from all 195 of the world’s nations.
The $28 million in improvements also included a new parking garage at the CityPlex Towers, which will be ready in October, officials said.
Being debt-free is what “really positions us to make these improvements,” Wilson said. “It’s an enviable position for a university to be in.”
ORU is already thinking ahead. Wilson said plans for new building projects, including more housing, will be announced this fall.
The changes come on the heels of ORU’s 50th anniversary $50 million Comprehensive Campaign, which just wrapped up and brought in another $56 million for the school, officials said.