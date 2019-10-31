A 75-year-old Okmulgee man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.
Lester "Larry" Lay, 75, was taken into custody on sex abuse charges for allegedly assaulting the underage girl when she was visiting his grandson over the summer, according to a news release.
OSBI agents arrested Lay on Tuesday, after the week before he admitted to committing various sexual acts on the child, the release states.
Lay was believed to be familiar with the girl, and had walked her home from a residence on North 280 Road before. The night of the assault, his grandson had gone inside to sleep.
The girl went back inside the residence to get her phone that was charging, and Lay followed before reportedly sexually abusing her, the release states.
The girl reported the incident to authorities and criminalists matched Lay's DNA to the DNA found during the girl's medical examination.
Lay remains booked in the Okmulgee County jail on a $100,000 bond, the release states.