A woman was shot and killed by police following a domestic dispute in Poteau Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the incident began after Poteau police and LeFlore County authorities responded about 4:14 a.m. to what was described as "a possible physical domestic disturbance" at a home in the 700 block of Dewey Avenue.
A Poteau officer entered the residence and attempted to command a 39-year-old woman, identified as Marty Lawrence, to drop a knife she held when investigators arrived at the scene, the release said.
According to the release, Lawrence was ordered to drop knife before she allegedly attempted to confront the homeowner and was shot by the responding officer.
Lawrence was later pronounced dead at the scene, the OSBI said. No other injuries were reported.
The unidentified officer has been placed paid administrative leave, pending the conclusion of an investigation.
Once the investigation is complete, a report will be compiled and submitted to the District Attorney’s Office to determine whether the shooting was justified, according to the OSBI.