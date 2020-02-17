The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Cushing man's death after his body was found in a trailer fire Monday.
Patrick McGuire, 40, was found dead inside a travel trailer in the 100 block of North Wade Avenue about 6:30 a.m., according to a news release.
A passerby called in the fire, and agents determined McGuire was last seen alive about 5 a.m.
The Cushing Police Department requested OSBI assistance.
Anyone who noticed anything unusual in the area Monday morning or who has information related to McGuire's death is asked to contact OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.