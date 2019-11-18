The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is considering a woman's death in LeFlore County suspicious, the agency reported Monday.
The body of Melissa Rocha, 43, of Poteau was found Wednesday, Nov. 13, west of Wister, according to a news release. Wister is about 8 1/2 miles southwest of Poteau.
The LeFlore County Sheriff's Office requested the OSBI's assistance on the case, the release states.
The medical examiner identified Rocha and will determine her cause of death.
OSBI's investigation is ongoing.