The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is dozens of agents short of where it's staffing level ought to be for all the cases they field around the state.
Rick Adams, director of OSBI, said budgetary cuts during the last decade resulted in layoffs around the agency, heavily impacting investigators.
"We're on a really good path to really have us re-established back to where we need to be by the end of this year," Adams said.
Budgetary cuts have affected the agency since the early '90s and threatened layoffs. Adams said that in the past year, legislators have contributed additional funding to the OSBI to bring their staffing levels up to match the agency's case load.
The OSBI has about 75 field agents as of Wednesday. Adams said they are hopeful to have around 90 agents by the end of the year. Ideally, though, the OSBI would have about 130 field agents.
"That's to handle the case load that comes in from around the state," Adams said. "The case load stayed the same. If you look at why cases go cold sometimes, it's just because you get runover by the immediacy of what happened today."
Adams proffered these aspects about the agency during a media day in Tulsa, where experts gave a synopsis of different roles the OSBI serves in law enforcement and investigation.
Adams said the agency is "rapidly" rebuilding after the long history of cuts.
Smaller police departments and sheriff's offices frequently rely on the agency's resources to assist in investigations. The agency's case load can easily number in the thousands.
The agency is aiming to increase its laboratory and technical capabilities in addition to adding additional staff, Adams said.