Officials from two state universities announced Thursday that they will transition to online classes after spring break due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the state.
The OU president announced in a letter that the Norman campus will transition to online classes for a two-week period after spring break. The period will begin March 23 and extend through at least April 3. The Oklahoma State University president likewise announced Thursday that OSU-Stillwater and OSU-Tulsa will transition to online classes for the same time period.
“To be clear, there are currently no cases of COVID-19 at OU,” said Joseph Harroz, OU interim president. “The unambiguous guidance from our public health experts is that this important measure is necessary to protect the health of our community.”
OU and OSU join a contingent of other campuses and schools that are closing or modifying classes in response to the spreading, new infection in the U.S. OU students leaving campus for spring break were told to take all instructional materials with them “for distance learning,” Harroz states in the letter.
OU-Tulsa and OUHSC campuses will continue in-person instruction. However, the university president warned that the situation for both campuses “could change rapidly.”
University events that were scheduled between March 14 and April 5 were suspended. Campuses are open for non-classroom activities.
Officials at the University of Tulsa likewise moved to a virtual learning environment earlier this week. Able students were encouraged to leave campus until at least April 5.
Holland Hall officials closed school Wednesday through Friday as a precaution after there was reported contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient’s family.
Booker T. Washington High School pom team returned from a competition in Orlando, Florida, and school administrators have asked those students to stay home until after spring break. A letter sent to parents emphasized that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” with the guidance of the Tulsa Health Department and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not as a result of any students being ill.
Oral Roberts University officials announced Wednesday that they were prepared for virtual classes.
Tulsa Community College on Thursday announced it is extending its spring break through March 29 “so that TCC’s faculty and staff can prepare should the situation warrant a decision to change how the college delivers classes.”
TCC’s Metro Campus will remain open during spring break March 16-21 to assist students. Services will be available on all campuses during the week of March 23-29.
Gallery: U.S. death toll at 38: How is the world responding to the coronavirus?