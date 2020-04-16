With most experiencing either no symptoms at all or only mild ones, the outlook for children who get COVID-19 continues to be good, one of the state’s leading pediatricians said Thursday.
“The rate at which children get hospitalized for COVID-19 is very, very low as compared to adults. Very few of them end up in intensive care,” said Dr. Morris Gessouroun, OU Medicine chair of pediatrics.
Gessouroun fielded questions on children and the coronavirus during an online interview session with media members.
Nationally, he added, only about 1.7% of positive tests have been in people under 18.
As of Thursday in Oklahoma, a total of 63 under age 18 had tested positive with no deaths, he said.
That said, there are children for whom the virus could be dangerous, Gessouroun said.
At greatest risk of needing hospitalization, he said, are those under the age of 1, or who have serious preexisting conditions.
The latter include “immune suppression for things like a cancer diagnosis, or for heart disease or diabetes. Those are among the ones that we are most concerned about.”
“If your child is developing a fever that's not responsive to Tylenol, is having the development of respiratory distress or significant dehydration, it's really important to call your doctor,” he said.
When a child starts to show symptoms, knowing what they point to can be difficult.
But with the common cold or flu less likely this time of year, allergy symptoms, at least, are easier to distinguish, he said.
“We’re talking more like sneezing, runny nose and itchy eyes,” Gessouroun said. “COVID will have those classic symptoms of fever, cough and respiratory distress, even difficulty breathing.”
He added that only about 7% of children with COVID-19 ever have a runny nose.
For children, COVID-19 precautions are the same as for adults, Gessouroun said.
“As we've been telling the public for weeks now, social distancing is the best way. Staying at home as much as possible and not being out in public, where there's any sort of crowding.”
That doesn’t have to mean confinement, though, he added.
“Being out at a park, a walking trail and enjoying the outdoors is absolutely, perfectly OK,” Gessouroun said.
“If you're doing things like competitive sports or things where there's close physical contact that’s a different story. But being outdoors I think is terrific. And I think people should take advantage of that.”
OU Medicine has been making one of its experts available daily for pandemic-related questions.
Featured