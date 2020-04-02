The University of Oklahoma announced it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony to accommodate students graduating following the spring semester.
The virtual ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Friday, May. 8, the university said in a news release.
During the virtual ceremony, the student's name will be announced as their photo and degree are displayed.
The announcement comes after the school announced that would postpone the in-person graduation ceremonies scheduled for May 8-9 because of the COVD-19 pandemic.
Those who choose not to participate next month's virtual ceremony, will have the opportunity to attend the rescheduled spring ceremony, slated for Aug. 8- 9 at the Lloyd Noble Center on the Norman campus, the school said.
Additional details will be made available online at ou.edu/commencement.