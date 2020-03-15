Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic

The Wayman Tisdale Specialty Clinic. JAMES GIBBARD/Tulsa World file

 JAMES GIBBARD

OU Physicians Tulsa on Sunday announced a temporary visitation policy meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Effective immediately, patients at any of the network's six clinics across the city are allowed only one accompaniment, and that visitor must be over 18, according to a news release. 

Patients who have tested positive for the respiratory disease will not be allowed any visitors, unless a patient is a juvenile. 

The network asks that individuals who may be sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms not visit clinics unless they are seeking medical treatment. Large groups of visitors gathering in waiting rooms, lobbies and other public areas in OU Physicians facilities is also discouraged, the release states. 

Visitors will be required to check-in at designated entrances and will be asked the following questions: 

  • Have you traveled outside Oklahoma to a state or country with a high incidence of COVID-19 in the past 14 days? 
  • Are you currently feeling sick?

The visitation policy is temporary, and will return to normal once the "current pandemic situation passes," according to the release. 

Saint Francis Hospital began implementing visitor restrictions on Saturday, with patients limited to two adult visitors who may be screened on entry, and the barring of ill visitors, according to the hospital’s website.

Hillcrest Medical Center also began screening and triaging patients with respiratory symptoms, temporarily stopping student rotations for those who have traveled, and asking “vulnerable” volunteers older than 60 to pause service.

