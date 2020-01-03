Photos of a horse being painted at a New Year's Eve party drew allegations of animal abuse on social media, but the woman who owns the animal says the situation is being misrepresented.
"None of those people that are commenting were even there," said Sondra Reeves, owner of Sapulpa-based Dreamcatcher Party Ponys. "The guests were very respectful and appreciative; very loving and very gentle. It was like they were kids, amazed by the pony and the softness."
The images from Reeves, as well as those who attended the party at the Mayo Hotel, 115 W. 5th St., showed Porsche, a 15-year-old horse with a creamy winter coat, donning a feather boa and standing between balloon bouquets with finger paint along her side and back.
Reeves said the nontoxic Crayola paint, which stays on the top of the horse's coat and doesn't absorb into the skin, was approved by her veterinarian and is not harmful.
The activity of painting a horse is nothing new — think horses decorated for parades and Native American war horses — and it feels only "like a pony massage" to Porsche, she said.
"A horse is a flight animal," Reeves said, mentioning that Porsche was not tied down at the event and mostly focused on eating her hay. "If they're afraid, they're going to leave. You can't make them stay."
Reeves' company specializes in birthday parties and offers carriage rides, pony rides, pony painting and more. She said hotel officials saw her at another event and chose her to celebrate the 10th birthday of the 95-year-old hotel's renovation.
"The whole evening was exquisite" and "very well-organized," Reeves said. "Nobody poked, gouged, or did anything to that horse. There would’ve been security to escort them out if they did."
The Mayo Hotel also drew criticism for hosting such entertainment. It appeared Friday the hotel had deleted its Facebook and Instagram pages. Hotel officials did not return multiple Tulsa World requests for comment.
As for Porsche, Reeves said she has since had a bath and is still loving life.
"The paint is gone," she said.