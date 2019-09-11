The death in early June of a Tulsa inmate who was awaiting execution was natural, according to a state medical examiner’s report released Wednesday.
Shelton Jackson, convicted in 1997 of murdering his girlfriend, Monica Decator, and severely beating her toddler son before leaving him in the crawl space under an abandoned house, died June 6 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the 46-year-old died naturally of cardiovascular disease caused by high blood pressure and plaque in his arteries. His obesity also significantly contributed to his death, the report states.
Jackson was found unresponsive in bed in his cell. He had spent the past 20½ years incarcerated, since Dec. 14, 1998.
His death brought unspoken relief to his surviving victim, Oz Decator, who, now 25, cannot walk or talk due to injuries he suffered at the hands of Jackson when he was a toddler. Oz’s maternal grandmother, Mary Decator, takes care of him in her Louisiana home.