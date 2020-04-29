During a pandemic, one would think that a couple of quiet weeks at Child Abuse Network in Tulsa would be a good sign. Fewer reports means less abuse, right?
Experts say it’s the opposite.
“It’s really a Catch-22,” said Maura Guten, president and CEO of CAN. “By protecting kids from the pandemic, we’re inadvertently exposing them to an epidemic, which is our child abuse epidemic.”
In a time when children are isolated in their homes — away from public view and trusted adults they might’ve confided in — fewer cases of abuse are being perceived and reported, Guten said, so the few that do get through are particularly heinous.
An Oklahoma Department of Human Services team embedded in CAN to handle those more severe cases typically received about 10 referrals a week prepandemic, Guten said. In the past two days, it’s received 16.
DHS has also reported a 50% decrease in child abuse hotline reports statewide, Guten said.
“While things slowed down for us at the center the first couple weeks and it was quiet, which is very scary, the number of high priority cases coming through now is perhaps even scarier,” Guten said.
In response, the Tulsa Area United Way formed a coalition with other nonprofits to launch a campaign for child abuse awareness. CAN is a part, and Guten spoke during a webinar Tuesday explaining the premise of “Look Out, Reach Out,” which encourages and equips non-traditional reporters to make a difference.
Kim Parker, vice president of clinical services at Parent Child Center, said that unsurprisingly, the No. 1 indicator of abuse is if a child discloses abuse to someone else. In that moment, it’s important to pause, listen and express belief in that child, she said.
An in-depth interview shouldn’t take place, Maura said. Get basic information, such as who and when, and get out. The child might have to be interviewed by a trained professional later on, and it’s best to limit the number of times they have to relive a traumatic experience.
Guten also warned against expressing anything negative to the child about an abuser, particularly in cases of sexual abuse.
“We know that these kids love and trust these people that have done this to them,” Guten said. “Even though someone might’ve hurt them, they still really care about that person, especially if it’s a parent.”
Video calls could be another way to detect signs of abuse, Parker said. Pay attention to the child’s environment, their body language or any visible bruises or injuries the child might or might not talk about that don’t make sense. Parker said to listen to the tone of the child’s voice or anything going on in the background.
It’s also good to take note of patterns, changes in a child’s behavior, including sexual knowledge or promiscuity not age or developmentally appropriate for the child, and change in their caregivers, such as an increased use of alcohol or drugs.
Although those observations might not necessitate a report, Parker said the concerns should encourage a potential reporter to reach out to that child’s family, offering resources and assistance.
But in a state where all residents are mandated to report child abuse, Christine Marsh, senior director of child abuse/trauma services at Family & Children’s Services, emphasized that reporting a family is more helpful than harmful.
“We really want to encourage everyone to report and not to do so in a way that you feel like is going to be punitive or reprimanding a family by any means but as a way for these families to have hope, to have services and to receive new ideas and new suggestions and wonderful interventions,” Marsh said in the webinar.
Anyone who suspects that a child or vulnerable adult is experiencing abuse should report it to the state hotline at 1-800-522-3511, Marsh said. A full investigation backed up by evidence isn’t necessary, Marsh said, because the report alone can add up.
The state keeps a database of reports, and social workers can see whether someone has been reported on several times for similar or various reasons.
“While maybe not one single report is indicative of needing to do an investigation, maybe it’s a compilation of all of these reports that might make them realize something could be going on in that family, and we need to go ahead and take a peek and if nothing else, offer services to this family so that maybe there won’t be additional reports in the future,” Marsh explained.
Reporting is a positive step toward getting a family the help it needs, Marsh said. Not everyone has a mirror showing them how they need to change, and sometimes it takes someone else to give that nudge.
“It might be the state of Oklahoma that needs to do that,” Marsh said.
More than 100 viewers participated in the webinar to hear from the four coalition agencies, and Brent Sadler, vice president of community investments at Tulsa Area United Way, highlighted the number of resources available to families.
In pandemic times, TAUW agencies have pivoted to raise public awareness and keep clients engaged through telehealth and telephone services, live or pre-recorded parenting classes, and the distribution of “Totes for HOPE” to meet basic needs as well as provide parent/child activities and helpful information.
“It is all our responsibility to protect and nurture the children in our community,” Sadler said. “We’re here to help, so please reach out.”
