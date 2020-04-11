We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

For the first time in a century, or maybe ever, Tulsa churches are standing empty on Easter Sunday.

But social distancing mandated to slow the spread of the coronavirus will not stop the celebration of the central tenet of Christianity — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Churches across the nation will preach the message of Easter on a variety of digital platforms, from Facebook to television to church websites. Here’s a sampling of what Tulsans can expect:

The Church at Battle Creek

The Rev. Alex Himaya, pastor of the Church at Battle Creek, said the heart of his Easter message will be that “the church may be empty, but so is the tomb.”

“In a pandemic like this, what we need is more than a feeling that we get from attending an Easter service. Resurrection power is what we need in our life today. … We really need the presence of God.”

Himaya said his Easter message from the Book of Philippians, about the resurrection and ascension of Christ, will be aired at 10 a.m. on KJRH-TV, Channel 2, and then on KOKI-TV, Channel 23, as well as on social media.

“One of the twists we’re putting in the message is that what you need is to be adopted into God’s spiritual family,” he said.

“He didn’t send Jesus to get you to heaven, he sent Jesus to get you to a heavenly father, and into his family. ... Because Jesus was forsaken, we will not be.”

“Adoption is a huge part of the DNA of Battle Creek Church, because adoption is the imagery that God used to depict our relationship to him,” he said. “Hundreds and hundreds of children at Battle Creek have been fostered or adopted.

“Some of our preschool and elementary school classrooms look like the U.N., every race from every corner of the world.”

St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church

Monsignor Patrick Gaalaas, pastor of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, concluded his pre-recorded Easter message with this statement:

“No matter what the circumstances may be: a time of war, a time of temptation, a time of coronavirus. He’ll come to bring us peace, and courage, and hope.

“The resurrection is the greatest feast of the church’s year, because it commemorates the greatest event in the history of the world.

“If Christ had not risen, He would have been proven to be a fraud, we’d still be in our sins, and we’d have no hope of eternal life.

“Thanks be to God — He is risen as he said! And that’s the good news, the best news there ever was or ever will be. Amen!”

Morning Star Baptist Church

The Rev. Rodney Goss, pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church, said he planned to tell his people that there is life after this pandemic. He said about 2,000 people are watching the church’s live broadcasts.

“We will come out of this. We will rise from this,” he said.

“I believe we thought that there were things we could not live without. And those things took precedence over our relationship with God.

“I’m not saying God gave us the virus, but I am saying God has a way of getting the glory in all situations, good and bad. Who thought we could go without playoffs, without baseball, without our favorite restaurant, without the freedom to go where we want?

“God removes those things that we thought we could not live without, and now what you see is more people paying attention to heaven, and to God, than ever before. Social media that was a glue trap of indecency and iniquity, is now flooded with talk about God, family, faith, togetherness, restoration, reconciliation.

“When I look at this coronavirus, … I see God taking away things we thought we could not live without, but it wasn’t to hurt us, it was to help us.

“I see people turning back to God, not because he did something for us, but because he took something from us.”

Fellowship Congregational Church

The Rev. Chris Moore, pastor of Fellowship Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, said his pre-recorded Easter message will emphasize that coronavirus social distancing is a chance for people to think about the original Easter morning, which was a very different event from traditional Easter celebrations.

“Ordinarily, Easter is a big, grand event … people bring in extra musicians, there is a lot of pomp and circumstance,” he said.

“But that original Easter morning, depending on which gospel you read, was just a few people.

“If you read Mark’s gospel, it ends with fear and terror, and they say nothing to anyone. If you read the other gospels, the phrase ‘do not be afraid’ is there a lot, which is not a phrase we associate with Easter.

“The resurrection announces something for us, that we don’t have to be afraid anymore,” Moore said.

Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church

Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church in Broken Arrow will hold a “car parade” at noon Sunday at the Haikey Creek Park parking lot.

“It’ll give people a chance to see each other, and wave to each other from inside their cars,” said the Rev. Chris Buskirk, pastor. Church members will decorate their cars. Buskirk said he will put a poster in his windshield that reads: “Jesus is more contagious.”

Earlier Sunday, Buskirk will live-stream his Sunday message that will include this excerpt:

“Jesus emptied a tomb to fill our lives. That’s always the message of Easter.

“And most Easters, our lives are so full of so many other things that even if God is in our midst, we hardly notice. But this Easter is different. Our lives have been stripped of the usual ‘fillers’ — work to do, people to impress, games to cheer, money to make, and the all so accessible escapes of entertainment. All these can be good things when they have their place, and Christ has his.

“We know that nothing can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus (Romans 8:38-39). Not coronavirus. Not staying at home. … This Easter I’m inviting his peace to displace the panic, his word to fill the silence, his presence to fill the emptiness.

“Fill our lives, Lord, with nothing less than yourself. Ignite in us an appetite this Easter for this ‘better part.’ ” (Luke 10:42)

Saints Peter and Paul Church and School

The Rev. Michael J. Knipe, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Church and School, said as he prepared to preach in an empty church about an empty tomb, he has been meditating on who is really in charge.

Pilate, the Roman governor of Judaea, thought he was when he ordered that Christ’s tomb be sealed, Knipe said.

“The resurrection is subversive. Its power breaks through every human effort. … The weight of death and sorrow is no lasting obstacle.

“Human authority or control can mark lines or blow whistles all it wants. Nothing will stop the power of God.

“That power is, was and ever shall be, greater than ourselves,” Knipe said.

