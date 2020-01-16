A neighborhood leader, the City Council chairman and a historian are among the 10 people selected by Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday to participate in the second round of private interviews for the city’s next police chief.
The panelists will join Bynum, Deputy Mayor Amy Brown, Finance Director James Wagner and city Human Resources Director Erica Felix-Warwick for Friday interviews.
“I think you make better decisions when you hear a diverse range of viewpoints before you make up your mind,” Bynum said. “I asked these panelists for their help and their candor because they represent a broad array of perspectives, because each of them has a demonstrated track record of doing what they believe is best for Tulsa, and because I trust their judgment.”
The panelists are:
- Maria Barnes, neighborhood leader and former city councilor
- Judy Eason-McIntyre, former state senator
- Karen Gilbert, executive director, Crime Prevention Network
- Hannibal Johnson, historian and director of the Mayor’s Police & Community Coalition
- Ben Kimbro, chairman, Tulsa City Council
- Dennis Neill, retired senior program officer, Charles & Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation
- Vincente Ruiz, businessman and Hispanic community leader
- Mark Secrist, president of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police
- Suzann Stewart, executive director of the Family Safety Center
- Mimi Tarrasch, chief program officer for Women in Recovery
Bynum earlier this week announced that he had narrowed the field of internal Tulsa Police Department candidates to succeed Police Chief Chuck Jordan from seven to four. Jordan is retiring Feb. 1.
The remaining candidates include Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish, Maj. Wendell Franklin and Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen.
The panel interviews on Friday will be part of the mayor’s second round of interviews and will not be open to the public.
The public will have the opportunity to meet the candidates at 6 p.m. Friday in the auditorium at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School, 12000 E. 31st St.
Bynum has spent the last several weeks talking to people in the community about what they would like to see in the next police chief and the Police Department.
Those conversations included three town hall meetings at which several speakers called on him to allow residents to ask questions of the candidates after he had narrowed the field.
Bynum responded to those requests by saying he wants to be respectful of the hiring process and does not want to turn it into a popularity contest.
A group of community leaders and elected officials sent Bynum a letter last week requesting that he convene stakeholders identified by city councilors to be part of a formalized recommendation process. The group also called for him to extend the search nationwide.
Bynum has not set a deadline for selecting a new police chief.
Gallery: Finalists for Tulsa police chief named by Mayor Bynum
Related video