A paraglider crashed after takeoff into power and utility lines in Owasso.
Emergency responders were dispatched about 8:30 a.m. to a gravel lot near 6th and North Dogwood streets in Owasso, after the crash. Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman said the paraglider operator had freed himself from the vehicle and utility lines by the time responders arrived.
The operator attempted to launch from the gravel lot, located near a YMCA in Owasso. He told responders that the vehicle suffered from engine issues and the vehicle crashed into utility lines.
The glide's chute lines wrapped around the lines. Responders removed the vehicle from the utility lines. The operator sustained only minor injuries.