The sentences of more than 500 Oklahoma prisoners were recommended for commutation Friday in the largest single-day commutation in U.S. history.
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted unanimously to recommend the sentences of 527 state inmates be commuted. Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office will process the recommendations for final approval by the end of the day, according to a press release.
Because 65 of the inmates have legal detainers, 462 inmates will be released on Nov. 4, according to the release. Of the inmates receiving favorable recommendations, 75% were male and 25% were female. The recommendation was to commute 1,931 years resulting in inmates being released 1.34 years early on average.
The cost savings to the state from commuting the sentences was approximately $11.9 million.
The board considered 814 inmates’ cases during a special meeting on the first day a law took effect enabling the Pardon and Parole Board to hold an accelerated single-stage commutation docket to review the sentences of inmates in prison for crimes which would no longer be considered felonies if charged today. In 2016, Oklahomans passed criminal justice reforms that made simple drug possession a misdemeanor and increased the felony dollar threshold from $500 to $1000 for felony property crimes.
“This is a historical day for criminal justice reform in Oklahoma, as we send the largest single day commutation of sentences in our nation’s history to the governor’s desk,” Pardon and Parole Board Executive Director Steven Bickley said in the press release. “With this vote, we are fulfilling the will of Oklahomans. However, from day one, the goal of this project has been more than just the release of low level, non-violent offenders, but the successful reentry of these individuals back into society.”
The governor applauded the Pardon and Parole Board for its action.
“This event is another mark on our historic timeline as we move the needle in criminal justice reform, and my administration remains committed to working with Oklahomans to pursue bold change that will offer our fellow citizens a second chance while also keeping our communities and streets safe,” Stitt said in the release.