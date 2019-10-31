OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Friday is poised to recommend a historic number of offenders for commutation.
Last session, lawmakers passed and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 1269 that would allow those serving time for crimes that no longer require prison sentences to seek relief through the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
It applies the provisions of State Question 780 retroactively.
Passed by voters in November 2016, State Question 780 downgraded several nonviolent offenses from felonies to misdemeanors and reduced the associated sentences.
Stitt had insisted that the Legislature take up the measure before it ended the session in May.
The measure was backed by Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform.
“This meeting will mark a historic moment in Oklahoma history, as the Pardon and Parole Board works to fulfill the will of the people by ensuring those eligible for the commutation docket are reflecting the intent of the law, to help nonviolent, low-level offenders and bring their sentencing time in line with today’s laws,” he said.
He said those who are given a second chance should take advantage of the many local nonprofits, job creators, state agencies and churches that have stepped in to help them successfully transition upon release.
Steve Bickley is executive director of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
He said just shy of 900 offenders will be considered. He estimated that a little more than 400 will receive a favorable recommendation and be forwarded to Stitt, who has the final say.
Bickley said that based on his research, “This will be the largest, single-day commutation of sentences in our nation’s history when our governor signs it.”
He said those who are approved will be released on Monday. He said normally it would take about 30 days for those commuted to be released.
Kris Steele is executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform and a former Oklahoma House speaker.
Steele said Friday’s hearing represents a shift in understanding that addiction is a disease and a health issue.
“People who battle addiction are better treated as patients rather than prisoners,” he said.
Steele said hundreds of individuals are going to have the chance to be reunited with their families and “have a fresh start, a bright future and the promise of a better tomorrow.”