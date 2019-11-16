A Krebs man died Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. highway service road near McAlester.
Medical personnel pronounced Jimmie Moore, 53, of Krebs, dead at a McAlester hospital just before midnight, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Moore, a pedestrian, and a 2001 Volvo vehicle were involved in a collision on a service road to U.S. 69, just south of McAlester, according to the report. The collision occurred about 10:30 p.m. Friday.
What happened, the cause of the collision and the conditions of the driver and pedestrian at the time remain under investigation, according to the report. The weather was clear and roadway dry at the time.