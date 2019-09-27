The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 244 in east Tulsa the night before.
Aaron L. Palmer Jr., 59, of Tulsa was found dead outside an idling vehicle, which troopers said was his, about 8:25 p.m. Thursday on I-244 at U.S. 169.
Troopers closed the westbound lanes to work the scene and diverted traffic to U.S. 169 northbound until about 11:10 p.m.
Palmer's car door was open and music was playing, according to previous reporting.
The crash remains under investigation. Troopers have not yet released a description of the vehicle that hit Palmer.