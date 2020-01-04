David Hill sees himself as part of a relay team.
After winning three elections in three months, Hill was sworn in as principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Saturday afternoon at River Spirit Casino Resort’s Paradise Cove Theater.
Along with putting an emphasis on leading the country’s fourth largest tribe as a team with Second Chief Del Beaver and its departments, the new principal chief said that relay squad started with his predecessors.
“All the previous chiefs had the same goal of making the nation better,” Hill said. “It’s like being part of the Olympics. You’re just trying to hang on and hand off the torch to make it better for the next chief to follow. You always want to make it better for them.”
Hill takes office as the tribe faces sovereignty challenges at the state and federal level. Along with more than 30 other tribes, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation maintains that its gaming compact with the state automatically renewed on Jan. 1, something Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected.
“Per the compact, it strictly says it renews, so I’ll have to follow through with that,” Hill said.
Additionally, the tribe is involved in two cases scheduled to go before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 that potentially could formally reinstate the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation. Oral arguments have not been scheduled for Sharp v. Murphy or McGirt v. Oklahoma — two cases involving a tribal citizen convicted of a crime by the state of Oklahoma within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s boundaries. Hill declined to comment on either criminal case or the potential impact a ruling in either would have on the tribe’s operations moving forward.
Prior to taking office as principal chief, Hill served three terms as Creek District representative on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council and worked in the aerospace industry for more than three decades, including stints with NORDAM and Vertical Aerospace. With the May floods forcing the extended closure of River Spirit Casino Resort, Hill said he wants to see his tribe further diversify its business operations during his administration with the caveat that it has to be good for the area’s economy.
“There are different avenue … but having the right person in the right place with the right ideas is important so they can take the ball and run,” he said.
