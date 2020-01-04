It isn’t the numbers that excite Melanie Poulter. It’s what can be done with them.
“Data by itself can be very interesting but it’s not of any value until it is used for good,” said Poulter.
Poulter’s data — or, more precisely, her analysis of it — has contributed to a lot of good over the years. She has been a researcher at the Community Services Council for more than three decades, first as a college intern then in several capacities, including, now, director of Innovation, Data & Research.
While Poulter has been largely out of the spotlight during those years, her number-crunching has helped shape countless programs and policies in the local government and non-profit realms.
“I’ve stayed here, I haven’t had the desire to go anywhere because ... when I discovered CSC as an intern I realized their mission — helping people who are under-resourced — matched my passion and allowed me to apply my skills and talents in a unique way,” Poulter said. “It was like I found where I belonged.”
In the past year, though, the general public became more aware of Poulter through her work as manager of the Tulsa Equality Indicators Project, which is an attempt to measure and address inequities in the city.
In the year ahead, she’s likely to be noticed for yet another reason — her role in the 2020 Census.
Poulter is director of the Census Information Center of Eastern Oklahoma — one of only 52 such centers in the United States and the only one in Oklahoma. She also chairs the seven-member national steering committee guiding the Census Information Center network, which makes Census data and analyses more accessible, especially to underserved groups.
Before Census data can be analyzed and disseminated, though, it has to be collected. Poulter and many others involved in the Tulsa Regional Complete Count initiative will be reminding people of that in the coming months.
The count’s fundamental purpose is for the allocation of U.S. representatives and drawing of districts for everything from school boards to Congress. But it also asks some basic questions that form a statistical outline of the nation’s population.
From those outlines, Poulter is able to fill in many of the details
The Equality Indicators reports, Poulter said, “are a great example of how we use not just Census data but other data sets to inform us, to inform the overall community, to inform leadership about what is ... so that the appropriate parties can say, ‘Something doesn’t look right here’ ... and make changes based on what that information tells us.”