Phil Armstrong is right smack in the middle of preparations for the centennial of Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre — which means he catches it from all sides.
“Sometimes it is challenging,” said Armstrong, the project manager for the commission overseeing centennial activities. “You are dealing with ... white people who are thinking, ‘Let’s get past this. Why do we have to keep dragging back through history?’ African Americans saying, ‘You know what, that was a long time ago, it’s traumatic, I don’t really want to talk about it,’ to the younger generation that says people were never paid, (they deserve) reparations. There are a lot of voices, a lot of emotions, and rightfully so.”
A native of Ohio, Armstrong came to Tulsa more than 20 years ago at the urging of Michael McQuarters, a college friend who is now an energy executive.
Originally, he said, he viewed Tulsa as a “resume stop.” Now he’s hoping it becomes an itinerary stop for people interested in American history.
Next year’s centennial is expected to attract national and even international attention. Also known as the Tulsa Race Riot, the May 31-June 1 battle between whites and blacks in downtown Tulsa and on the city’s near northeast side was among the deadliest and most destructive incidents of its kind in U.S. history.
Armstrong’s job is to oversee the planning of activities and events intended to tell the full story of the city’s historic Greenwood district, from its origins in the early 1900s to the present day.
The biggest task in his portfolio is supervising construction of a new history center adjacent to the Greenwood Cultural Center, a project that includes a $5.3 million renovation of the center itself.
Almost every detail of the endeavor is under intense scrutiny, from black Tulsans concerned about who will control the centennial message to white Tulsans leery of the observance altogether.
Armstrong says his approach to the diverse opinions was learned from his mother, a “natural-born historian” who collected everything from Ku Klux Klan robes to the cotton sacks slaves and sharecroppers dragged through the fields of southern plantations.
“My mother instilled in me: Be proud of who you are, but be able to speak to people, understand where they’re coming from, understand why they feel that way, but then be able to say, once you establish a relationship, ‘This is why this is important to tell.’”