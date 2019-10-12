A person was struck and killed by a truck Saturday afternoon at the Red Fork split of Interstate 244 and Interstate 44.
Troopers were dispatched about 3:40 p.m. to a report of a person down on I-44 westbound at the 223B exit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers arrived to find a person dead on the highway, located near the area of West 51st Street. The involved vehicle reportedly fled the area.
A witness to the collision, who declined to be identified, said she saw vehicle parts fly into the air and initially assumed the vehicle, a black truck, struck the guardrail.
"He veered off very quickly to get off the ... exit," she said.
It appeared that the truck driver sped up. The witness described the truck as a lifted, black truck with flared fenders. She said it was possibly a Ford F-150. The truck sustained heavy front end damage, witnesses said.
She and other witnesses did not see the pedestrian until they arrived closer to where the collision occurred. Her husband and two other people at the scene began CPR about 3:31 p.m.
Traffic was diverted for about two hours while troopers investigated the collision.
Those who may have witnessed the collision may contact Oklahoma Highway Patrol homicide investigators by calling 918-627-0440 or emailing OHPTips@dps.ok.gov.