OKLAHOMA CITY — General fund revenue beat estimates by 5% in October, mostly because of a much higher than expected contribution from personal income tax.
Deposits to the general fund, the state’s primary operating account, totaled $553.1 million, or $26.1 million above projections and $33 million above the same month a year ago.
The strong overall total was achieved despite an 8% shortfall in sales tax, which along with individual income tax is one Oklahoma’s two major revenue sources.
Sales tax collections totaled $157.4 million, or $13.6 million below the estimate and $28.8 million below the same month a year ago.
Gross production tax receipts were almost 50% below estimates but only 6.8% below the prior year. Gross production taxes account for a relatively small share of general revenue — only about $32 million last month — but are closely watched as a leading economic indicator.
Low natural gas prices seem to be the major reason for lower than expected gross production tax receipts.
Motor vehicle taxes were $3.1 million, or $1.1 million above estimates, while all other tax revenue — nearly $80 million — missed the mark by 13%.
Other taxes include levies on fuel, alcohol and medical marijuana as well as use taxes collected on the purchase of goods outside the state for use inside Oklahoma.
General fund revenue through the first four months of the fiscal year is $19.1 million, or 1% above projections and $89.4 million above the same four months a year ago.