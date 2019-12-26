An Oklahoma state question that if passed would have allowed those 21 years old and older to use recreational marijuana was withdrawn Monday, according to information posted by the Oklahoma Secretary of State's Office.
The status of SQ 806 reads as follows: "WITHDRAWN by proponents of record; Proponents' official notice of withdraw filed with the Secretary of State office December 23, 2019 (please see SQ806 document link for an exact copy of the record on file with this office). State question 806 is hereby withdrawn and is no longer active."
Oklahoma City residents Vanessa Brandon Avery and Amy Young filed the measure Dec. 12.
Michelle Tilley, a spokesperson for supporters of the proposed state question, said then: “We have a dozen other states that have already passed this and we see it as a states’ rights issue. The voters of this state should decide for themselves.”
See the statuses of other state questions here.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.