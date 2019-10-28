The new legislative and congressional districts scheduled for the 2022 elections would be drawn by a multi-partisan commission rather than the Legislature under an initiative petition submitted to the Oklahoma secretary of state on Monday.
Supporters will have 90 days to collect 177,958 valid signatures once all challenges to the petition have been resolved. They hope to have it on a statewide ballot in the 2020 general election.
The initiative petition involves a series of constitutional amendments that would create a nine-member commission evenly divided among members of the two largest parties — currently Republican and Democrat — and all others. Two members of each of the three groups — a total of six — are to be selected at random from applicant pools screened by a panel of retired appellate court judges. Those six would choose the remaining three members.
Public input would be taken before any redistricting maps are finalized.
The petition was filed by People Not Politicians, a coalition that includes the Oklahoma League of Women Voters and Let's Fix This, a grassroots reform group that advocates government openness and citizen involvement. It is signed by Let's Fix This Executive Director Andy Moore, state League of Women Voters President Janet Largent of Stillwater and Lynda Johnson of Tulsa.
"People are sick of the status quo," said Moore. "Things are not working for us, they're working for the self interest of the politicians and not what's best for the people."
Redistricting commissions have been established in several states in an attempt to limit gerrymandering — the drawing of districts to favor one party or to protect (or attack) incumbents. Legislative and congressional districts are redrawn every 10 years following the United States' decennial census.
In Oklahoma, the districts are determined by the Legislature. The House and Senate have already named committees to hand the job. Moore said that's "indicative of how concerned (lawmakers) are about their ability to gerrymander."
University of Oklahoma political science professor Keith Gaddie, an expert on redistricting, said commissions produce "more responsive maps" but are unlikely to produce a huge difference in the makeup of Oklahoma's Legislature or its congressional delegation.
"No matter how you redistrict Oklahoma, there's going to be a solid Republican majority," said Gaddie. "It's not going to uncover a hidden blue majority."
“This petition is a solution in search of a problem in a state ... that has not had problems with or successful lawsuits over its redistricting process," said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
McCall described the process laid out in the petition as "convoluted," while the current system is "more accountable" because legislators can be voted out of office if voters disagree with them.