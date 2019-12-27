A local businessman suing the city to stop a 3% hotel assessment from being collected has until Monday to come up with a $2.1 million bond.
A Tulsa County district judge issued a temporary injunction in June halting the city’s implementation of a Tourism Improvement District assessment on hotel stays. With the ruling came a requirement that the plaintiff, TOCH LLC, provide a bond of $100,000 to cover the city’s potential damages should it ultimately be decided that the junction should not have been granted.
The city and an intervenor in the case, Tulsa Hotel Partners LLC, vehemently disagreed with the bond amount, arguing the actual damages would be closer to $20 million. After a hearing on the issue, Judge Linda Morrissey increased the bond to $2.1 million and set a Dec. 30 deadline for it to be submitted to the court.
Attorney Lee Levinson, representing TOCH, would not comment Friday on whether the new bond would be paid by the deadline.
“I don’t try cases in the press,” Levinson said.
Attorney Kyden Creekpaum, representing Tulsa Hotel Partners LLC, said he hopes the case will be resolved soon.
“Plaintiff Aloft Hotel froze the TID money with their lawsuit and injunction, costing the city millions of dollars in lost revenue and lost opportunities including Bassmaster,” Creekpaum said. “We hope that the injunction will now lapse so that the TID money — already well over $1.5 million — can start working to benefit the hotels in the district.”
The 3% assessment was scheduled to take effect April 1, but the city halted collections because of the ongoing litigation.
The TID is expected to raise approximately $3.5 million a year to market the city and participating hotels.
John Snyder with TOCH LLC filed the lawsuit seeking to stop the TID. TOCH is made up of Brickhugger LLC and investors Neal Bhow, Bruce Taylor and Levinson. Brickhugger principals John and Tori Snyder, along with their daughter, Macy Snyder Amatucci, redeveloped the historic Mayo Hotel and the Detroit Lofts. TOCH also owns the downtown Aloft Hotel.
Snyder and a group of other hoteliers have argued that the assessment, which applies only to hotels with 110 rooms or more, is unconstitutional and that the city failed to meet the requirements set out in state statute establishing Tourism Improvement Districts.
The parties made their respective arguments for summary judgment before Morrissey earlier this month. She has given no indication as to when she will issue her ruling.
In the meantime, Levinson has a response to the city’s claim that Tulsa lost the Bassmaster Classic because it was unable to raise funds through the TID.
“At least they didn’t accuse me of them losing the Olympics and taking away Christmas,” he said.