Tulsa Police on Friday found a man who had been fatally shot in a north Tulsa neighborhood.
Emergency responders were dispatched to a call from a city worker about 11 a.m. Friday in the 5900 block of North Garrison Place.The call reported a man was laying face down in a vacant lot.
Officer Danny Bean said the man found in the lot, whom Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins identified Friday evening as Marcus Jordan, had a gunshot wound to his torso.
A police supervisor on scene said investigators found shell casings in a nearby street. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots about 2 a.m. Friday, but, as of noon Friday, none were able to provide a suspect description.
