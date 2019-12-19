QTshoot.jpg

Police on Thursday identified the man shot and killed by officers early Wednesday at a west Tulsa QuikTrip. 

Tyler Hall, 29, allegedly entered the store near West 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard with a gun and pointed it at an armed security guard, resulting in a standoff, Tulsa Police Lt. Shane Tuell said. 

Another employee called police, and Hall allegedly refused to follow officers' commands when they arrived on scene.  At least three officers shot at him, Tuell said. 

Hall was reportedly speaking with first responders on his way to the hospital, but he later died

The three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay while the department's homicide unit investigates the case. After the investigation is complete, the unit will turn over its findings to the district attorney's office, which will determine whether the officers' actions were lawful, Tuell said. 

