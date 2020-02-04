Police on Tuesday identified the man shot and killed in a home invasion in north Tulsa on Saturday.
Brandon Sharp, 36, allegedly broke into a residence in the 800 block of North Oxford Avenue about 11 a.m. and talked "crazy," making threats to "kill everyone inside," Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said then.
At least three people were within the home at the time, and the homeowner, who said Sharp was stranger to him, grabbed a rifle as Sharp walked through the house and kicked in interior doors.
The homeowner fired one shot, striking Sharp, and the occupants fled to a neighbor's home to call 911.
Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives questioned the homeowner along with other witnesses and determined the homeowner acted in self-defense, Watkins said Tuesday.
Sharp's death is the sixth homicide investigated within Tulsa this year.