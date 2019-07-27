A man was found dead inside a south Tulsa apartment after he was reportedly shot, police said Saturday.
Homicide Sgt. Jason White said the unidentified man was discovered at the Cascade at Southern Hills Apartments in the 1800 block of East 71st Street.
Police were notified about 12:15 p.m. that someone "needed help," before a woman was seen running from an apartment unit, said White.
White said the woman is considered a person of interest along with possibly a man seen with her. A detailed description of the individuals were not made available.
