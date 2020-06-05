One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a Tulsa gun range Friday afternoon.
Tulsa's 30th homicide of the year happened about 3:15 p.m. at the 2A Shooting Center, 4616 E. Admiral Place.
Once at the scene, investigators discovered that two unidentified men had sustained gunshot wounds, Tulsa Police Sgt. Brian Liang said.
Liang said that the individuals, who knew each other, met at the facility and later became involved in a verbal altercation.
Video obtained by police and witness accounts indicated that one of the men then shot the other in the back and then immediately turned the gun on himself, Liang said.
Both men were transported to an area hospital for treatment by EMSA before the shooting victim was later pronounced dead, police said. No other injuries were reported at the facility.
An investigation into the shooting is underway, said police.