Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2020 after a man was found dead outside an east Tulsa home.
A passerby found the body of Darrell Hope, 40, in the 11000 block of East 15th Place and called police about 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Day, Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce said.
Pierce said Hope suffered gunshots to his torso and was taken to a hospital, where he was officially pronounced.
Witnesses told officers Hope left to buy cigarettes and soon after they heard a commotion with gunshots but were terrified to step outside, Pierce said. The passerby found Hope in the street about 30 minutes later.
Pierce said several others in the area also heard the gunshots.
Detectives have not yet released any suspect information.
Anyone with information on the crime may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), http://bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.