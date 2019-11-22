Tulsa police released video Friday that captured the fatal shooting of a man who reportedly pulled a gun on officers during a motorist assist call in October.
A training officer and his trainee officer about 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 responded to a motorist assist call after they noticed a white four-door Jeep stopped with its emergency flashers on in the right lane of the 3800 block of East Pine Street.
Video footage shows the driver telling an officer about an issue with the vehicle's front, passenger side wheel and that her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Luis Manuel Arreguin-Lara, 50, was on the way to help.
Arreguin-Lara later rode up to the scene on a bike holding a tire iron. Officers then told him to get off the bike and put down the tire iron, police previously said. As Arreguin-Lara did so, he suddenly turned his right shoulder away from officers and reached for his right hip as the officers yelled for him to stop.
Arreguin-Lara, according to the video, then pulls a handgun. Officers immediately fire several rounds, fatally shooting him. Tulsa police officials identified the involved officers in a news release using first name initials. The officers were identified as D. Jones, C. Riley and J. McRee. Police officials further state that all three officers have returned to duty.