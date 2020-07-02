Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert around midnight Thursday after a woman with memory issues was reported missing.

People are seeking Imogene Harding, 83, according to a news release. Harding was last seen 8 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of 400 West Latimer Street. Police state in a news release that she suffers from memory issues.

Harding may be driving a blue Chevrolet Spark bearing Oklahoma tag HJG 231, according to the release.

Those who may know of her whereabouts or believe they may seen her may call 911.

