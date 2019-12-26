Police are seeking leads in a reported armed robbery at an east Tulsa apartment complex that sent a man to the hospital on Christmas.
The victim told police he was taking his trash to the dumpster in the east parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3900 block of South Garnett Road about 8:45 p.m. when four young Hispanic males and a female of unknown race attacked him, striking him in the forehead with the edge of a pistol.
They reportedly stole his car, a green 2003 Mazda 6, Oklahoma license JLA 162, and his wallet, according to a news release.
The victim's wound was bleeding onto his face, chin and chest, and he was disoriented while trying to provide the necessary information to officers.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
No other suspect information was provided to officers.
Anyone with information about this crime may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.