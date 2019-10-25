Tulsa police are working to track down thieves who rammed a car into a marijuana dispensary in southeast Tulsa early Friday.
Officers responded to the scene about 2:20 a.m. and found a black Toyota Camry had been driven through the front of the business near 51st Street and Memorial Drive.
The burglars fled with an "undetermined amount of loot" from the store, the release states.
Anyone with information about the crime may contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
