Ten policy points can make a big difference in controlling excessive force by law officers, national analyst Sam Sinyangwe said Wednesday during a teleconference with the annual John Hope Franklin symposium.
The points range from ending arrests for some low-level offenses to curtailing what’s become the militarization of particular departments, but Sinyangwe concentrated on two: use of force policies and accountability structures.
Citing actual policy manuals, Sinyangwe demonstrated the wide range in use of force standards among American law enforcement agencies. Some, he said, had almost no restraints on officers while others barred choke holds and similar tactics while requiring de-escalation techniques.
Based on data from the 100 largest metropolitan police forces, Sinyangwe and his colleagues have concluded that such policies not only reduce police-involved deaths but are safer for the officers themselves.
“The narrative we tend to hear goes something like this,” he said. “’When you implement these types of policies it handcuffs officers and prevents them from using all the tools available to them to defend themselves and others from harm.’ ... There is not one piece of research that says this is true.”
To the contrary, Sinyangwe said his own research indicates departments with more restrictive use-of-force policies actually have fewer assaults against officers. And, he said, they do not lead to higher crime rates.
Sinyangwe’s data shows Tulsa and Oklahoma City had two of the highest rates of police-involved deaths from 2013-2019. He used excerpts from Tulsa’s contract with the Fraternal Order of Police to illustrate his second talking point — accountability.
The combination of union contracts and protective state laws make disciplining or dismissing abusive officers extremely difficult, Sinyangwe said. Nationally, only about 7% percent of complaints against the police are upheld.
“That doesn’t mean 93% of people are lying,” he said.
Sinyangwe said Tulsa’s contract includes a fairly standard provision requiring disciplinary actions to be regularly removed from personnel files. That, he said, makes establishing a pattern of policy violations more difficult to establish.
That’s important, Sinyangwe said, because it is possible to establish the likelihood that new officers will eventually become abusive based on the records of the veteran officers with whom they serve. He illustrated this with the study of Chicago officers who had been associated with a single veteran with a history of misconduct complaints.
“There’s not an easy answer here,” Sinyangwe said. “I wish I had a magic solution. But first and foremost, it’s understanding which changes will make the biggest impact in a particular place.”
