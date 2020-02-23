Perhaps as many as half the 2,300 bills and joint resolutions filed for this year’s legislative session will be scrap paper by Thursday night.
House bills must be advanced by a House committee and Senate bills must be advanced by a Senate committee to remain under consideration after the close of business Thursday. It is the first of a succession of deadlines that bills must meet to continue through the legislative process.
Some of those committee meetings this week could turn into marathons. As of Friday evening, Tuesday’s House Rules Committee agenda had 35 bills. House Judiciary had almost two dozen. At least one lengthy Appropriations and Budget meeting is almost certain to be scheduled.
On the Senate side, the Judiciary Committee has 30 bills scheduled. Public Safety has more than two dozen bills on its agenda, as does Education.
The Appropriations Committee, through which all spending bills must pass, has not yet posted an agenda.
Hit list: One bill that probably won’t be heard is House Bill 3724, by Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds. It would require electronics manufacturers to make available manuals and other information so that their products could be repaired by just about anyone with a basic knowledge of how such things work.
That has put HB 3724 at the top of the list of bills the Oklahoma State Chamber hates.
“This overly broad legislation could force companies to disclose proprietary information and even creates a pathway for the state to override and invalidate trade secrets held by businesses,” the chamber warns in its annual “Job Killers” report on legislation it doesn’t like.
Also at the top of this year’s list is HB 2866, by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton. This bill would set the state minimum wage at $8.65 an hour, index it to inflation and make it applicable to most businesses and workers not covered by the current state law.
HB 3773, by Rep. Lewis Moore, R-Wellston, sets a moratorium on municipal condemnation proceedings.
None of the three has a Senate sponsor or is scheduled for a committee hearing, so the State Chamber is probably pretty safe on those.
They may have more trouble with some other targets, though, including several bills aimed at eliminating “surprise” medical bills because of out-of-network providers and limits on medical co-pays.
Appointments: Members of the Broken Arrow city council have been appointed to National League of Cities committees: Mayor Craig Thurmond (Community and Economic Development), Councilor Christi Gillespie (Community and Economic Development), Vice Mayor Scott Eudey (Transportation and Infrastructure), Councilor Debra Wimpee (Public Safety and Crime Prevention) and Councilor Johnnie Parks (Energy, Environment and Natural Resources).
Campaigns and elections: Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, an Oklahoma native, is bringing some star power to the state in advance of the March 3 presidential primary.
Actress Ashley Judd will make appearances on Warren’s behalf at Cabin Boys Brewing, 1717 E. Seventh St., at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and at Classen Coffee Co., 2515 N. Classen Boulevard, Oklahoma City, at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Sign up for the Tulsa event at bit.ly/2SP1aRN.
State Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.
Democrat Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign is opening an Oklahoma office Sunday afternoon at 301 N. Harvey in Oklahoma City. RSVP for Sunday activities at bit.ly/39QZUDc.
Already targeted by conservatives, 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn came under attack from organized labor. The Communications Workers of America asked the Democratic Congressional Candidate Committee to deny assistance to Horn because she voted against a major labor bill. Horn said the bill places an undue burden on small businesses.
Bottom lines: Among bills being plugged by the Tulsa Regional Chamber is Senate Bill 1826, by Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, which authorizes one-time grants to secure new commercial airline service. ... Change.org says more than 22,000 people have signed an on-line petition objecting to Oklahoma’s new logo and branding campaign. ... Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Gary Crawley of Savanna to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.
