Democrats said Friday’s hiring of former Republican lawmaker Mike Jackson to run a new government oversight agency seemed to confirm their worst suspicions about the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency.
LOFT, as it’s known, has been a pet project of Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond, with the support of House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. Its purpose is to create state fiscal data independent of individual agencies.
LOFT answers to the Speaker and Pro Tem, although the minority party is represented on a legislative oversight panel.
Democrats opposed LOFT as duplicative and a form of empire-building by legislative leadership.
Friday, the four Democrats on the oversight panel issued a joined statement saying Jackson “was not one of the original applicants for the position.”
“We were previously told we would have input in the vetting of candidates for the director position and on who was selected after the interview process. That is not what happened,” the statement said.
McCall and Treat, meanwhile, said Jackson — a state representative from Enid from 2004 to 2014 — brings valuable experience to the job.
“Mike Jackson understands how our government works — and sometimes doesn’t work — and knows the right questions to ask as we track the expenditure of taxpayer dollars and institute metrics to measure the effectiveness of state programs and services,” McCall said in a written statement.
“Mike has a familiarity with state government and can lead the LOFT team to dig into the numbers,” Treat said in the same release.
Since leaving the Legislature, Jackson has been a lobbyist for the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce.
Still concerned: The Oklahoma League of Women Voters said legislation passed and signed by the governor last week did little to allay their concerns about the June 30 state election.
The organization successfully sued to allow the substitution of a signed affidavit for notarization of absentee ballots, but the ruling was negated by Senate Bill 210.
That measure allows absentee voters to substitute copies of identification documents for notarization but only in elections during or immediately after COVID-19 emergencies.
The league said SB 210 does not address the general impediment imposed by notarization or specific safety concerns during the epidemic.
“Many voters don’t have printers in their homes and would have to leave to get a copy of their ID, potentially exposing them to the virus,” said league president Jan Largent of Oklahoma City.
“We see this bill as another way to limit access to the ballot box.”
Largent said the league remains concerned about House Joint Resolution 1027, a proposed state question that would make getting initiative petition referendums on the ballot.
House money: The most contentious piece of the state budget package to date seems to be House Bill 2760, a relatively minor piece of the puzzle that lowers the annual cap on affordable housing tax credits from $4 million to $2 million.
The bill, which is being carried by Appropriations and Budget Vice Chairman Kyle Hilbert, R-Depew, passed the House 59-41 with substantial Republican opposition.
The Senate takes it up next week.
Campaigns and elections: State Sen. Gary Stanislawski, the term-limited Republican incumbent from District 35, endorsed Cheryl Baber in the June 30 Republican primary. SD 35 runs from near downtown to the vicinity of 121st Street east of the Arkansas River.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles threw shade on the state Legislature over the absentee ballot issue, saying Republican actions violated common sense and amounted to voter suppression.
Bet On Line rates Oklahoma and Alabama as the two most likely states to vote for President Donald Trump in November. The odds for both states are -10,000, or 1/100.
Bottom lines: State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, called for an audit of the executive branch’s coronavirus spending. ... State Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau, urged the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to direct some of the $50 million it is receiving from the CARES Act to child care facilities instead of to parents, as is now planned.
