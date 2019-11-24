Voter aid: The Oklahoma State Election Board launched a new “voter portal” it describes as a “one-stop shop” for a number of services, including verifying and updating registration information, finding polling information and viewing sample ballots.
The portal is at okvoterportal.okelections.us.
Don’t panic: A controlled burn at Chandler Park is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, county officials said last week.
Officials said the burn, and several others planned over the next two months, are in preparation for park improvements. The Berryhill Fire Department will be supervising the burn.
Meetings and events: Democratic state Senate District 35 candidate Stan Young will have a meet-and-greet 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Blue Rose, 1724 S. Riverside Drive.
Bottom lines: State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and Rep. Kevin West, R-Oklahoma City, filed a resolution condemning the U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. ... State Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Ardmore, attended a White House conference on veterans issues and honoring contemporary American Indian vets. ... The Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce will be assisting with applications for the new Black Wall Street license plates Dec. 14 at Lacy Park. ... The Cherokee Nation received a $157,000 water quality grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.
