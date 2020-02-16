Rural access: The Federal Communications Commission authorized $6.7 million over 10 years to expand rural broadband service to 2,400 homes and businesses in Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata and Ottawa counties.
Wisper ISP, an Illinois company with an office in Joplin, Missouri, is the provider on the project.
Meetings and events: Tulsa County Democratic Party precinct captain recruiting and orientation meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday at party headquarters, 3930 E. 31st St.
Moms Demanding Action, which advocates for prevention of gun violence, will spend Tuesday at the state Capitol. The event will begin at 9 a.m. with a brief program at Oklahoma City’s First Unitarian Church, 600 NW 13th St.
A bus to the event will leave at 5:45 a.m. from the Charles Schusterman Jewish Center, 2121 E. 71st St. in Tulsa.
Representatives from several presidential campaigns will be on hand for the Creek County Democratic Party meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut St., Bristow.
Candidates and elections: Public relations professional and college professor Jerry Goodwin said he is running for Tulsa City Council in the 1st District. The position is currently held by Vanessa Hall-Harper.
Former Oklahoma City Mayor Ron Norick endorsed Terry Neese in the hotly contested 5th Congressional District Republican primary.
David Hill, another GOP 5th District candidate, was endorsed by the Family Research Council, which is influential among conservatives and especially conservative Christians.
Bottom lines: The Army Corps of Engineers has put another $13.45 million into the maintenance and operations budget for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said. ... Sheriff Damon Devereaux declared Logan County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” meaning he won’t enforce gun laws with which he disagrees. ... Gov. Kevin Stitt, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn are all scheduled to speak at the Farm Bureau Leadership Conference on Monday and Tuesday in Oklahoma City. ... Former Tulsa Technology Center employee Jerry Moore is state government’s new chief of information technology.
