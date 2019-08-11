Higher premiums: In what could be a preview for all employer-insured Oklahomans, state workers and retirees were informed of premium increases for their health insurance and Medicare supplements. The increases ranged from 3.5% to 14.1%, with one Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare supplement dropping 5.2%.
Ever Trump: President Donald Trump‘s net approval in Oklahoma has been trending upward, according to Morning Consult’s monthly state-by-state tracking poll.
The poll found Trump at +16 among Oklahoma voters in July, up from +9 in May and +12 in June. Fifty-six percent approved of Trump’s performance; 40 percent disapproved.
Meetings and events: State Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, is holding a conference on the future of teacher education from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Sharp Chapel on the University of Tulsa campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin will attend the ribbon-cutting for the NEO Health and Wellness Center, a new outpatient opioid treatment center at 102 E. Steve Owens Boulevard in Miami, at 11 a.m. Monday.
State Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, and Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, will update the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County on legislative activity during the group’s monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 7902 S. Lewis Ave.
State Senate District 35 candidate Carly Hotvedt will speak to the Creek County Democratic Party at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Joseph’s, 54580 Oklahoma 16, Drumright. The group also expects to have State Question 802 petitions available for volunteer signature-gatherers. SQ 802 would expand the state’s Medicaid program.
The Oklahoma Republican Party’s candidate boot camp is Saturday at the Enid YWCA, 525 S. Quincy St. in Enid. Contact Evelyn McCoy at donevelyn@yahoo.com for information.
Bottom lines: The Health Care Working Group assembled by legislative leaders will meet for the first time on Wednesday. ... Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has been working in temporary offices since taking office in January, expects to move into the newly restored governor’s suite on the Capitol’s second floor at the end of September. ... Jarred Brejcha, chief of staff under former Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett, was sworn in as a new member of the Oklahoma State Ethics Commission. ... Oklahoma’s Mike Hunter and North Carolina’s Josh Stein were lead signatories to a letter from 39 state attorneys general asking Congress to revise federal regulations related to opioid addiction treatment.
