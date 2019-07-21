First District Congressman Kevin Hern will host a field hearing on federal regulations and small business at 9 a.m. Monday at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa’s North Hall Convention Center, Room 150.
Hern is ranking Republican of the House Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access. He will be joined Monday by Chairman Andy Kim, Democrat of New Jersey.
Hern’s staff said the hearing “aims to highlight how federal rules and regulations are impacting Oklahoma’s small businesses.”
The meeting is open to the public.
Tribal gaming: The Oklahoma Democratic Party said it’s siding with the state’s tribal governments in their dispute with Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt over the state’s cut of gaming revenue.
“Over the past 15 years, Oklahoma tribes have paid to the State of Oklahoma over $1.5 billion in exclusivity fees,” says a statement issued by the party. “These fees were supposed to have been earmarked for educational purposes and act as a supplement to educational funding provided by the State.
“Instead, the Republican-controlled legislature decreased base educational funding and chose to incentivize the oil and gas industry, provide corporate handouts, and remain beholden to special interests. Now, Stitt expects the tribes to make up for these disastrous Republican shortfalls.”
As a parting shot, the Democrats call for another increase in the gross production tax for wells whose rate recently from 2% to 5%, while other wells are taxed at 7%.
“If Gov. Stitt were truly interested in additional revenue sources, he would support a return to a 7% GPT and hold the Republican-Super-Majority (Legislature) accountable for lack of sustaining revenue for nearly a decade,” the party said.
Candidates and elections: Democrat Carly Hotvedt is a 2020 candidate for state Senate District 35, where Republican incumbent Gary Stanislawski is term-limited.
Republican Taylor Woodrum is a 2020 candidate in House District 70, a seat currently held by Republican Carol Bush.
Bottom lines: Fenton Rood, director of waste systems planning at the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, is the first-ever chairman of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Food Safety Standards Board. ... Oklahoma will receive $69 million over 10 years from the Federal Communications Commission to provide broadband access in rural areas of the state currently without connections, the agency announced.
