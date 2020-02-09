At least some opponents of abortion rights were less than thrilled with the effective ban passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday.
“None of us are impressed,” said Thomas Russell Hunter, an “abolitionist” who several years ago tried unsuccessfully to circulate an initiative petition that would have classified abortion as murder.
The petition was ruled unconstitutional by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
In the view of Hunter and others, House Bill 1182, by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, doesn’t go far enough because it only suspends the medical licenses of doctors who perform abortions. They favor Senate Bill 13, by Sen. Joseph Silk, R- Broken Bow, which would charge anyone involved in an abortion with murder and commit the state to ignoring any adverse court rulings.
Introduced last year, SB 13 has never gotten even a committee hearing.
“Although it is being pitched as a huge pro-life step forward, House Bill 1182 will ensure that abortion continues in Oklahoma and in no way whatsoever offers equal protection to our unborn children,” Silk, who is running for Congress this year instead of reelection to the Legislature, said in a press release.
Meetings and events: The Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County has a full slate of speakers for its meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
The list includes: Cheryl Baber, candidate for Senate District 35; Ken Reddick, candidate for Tulsa mayor; Eddy Barclay, candidate for Tulsa County commissioner; and Chris Emerson, candidate for Senate District 37.
Campaigns and elections: Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s paid staff in the state now numbers nearly 2 dozen and perhaps more, campaign officials said Friday. That compares to zero to one or two for each of the other 19 candidates on the March 3 Oklahoma presidential primary ballot.
Bloomberg appeared in Oklahoma City, and his campaign opened a Tulsa office on Saturday.
Yes on 805, which supports a state question that deals with sentencing reform, will hold a rally at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Tulsa Dream Center, 200 W. 46th St. North.
GOP scholarships: The deadline is April 14 for Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County college scholarship applications. The awards of up to $1,000 each are open to girls graduating from high school this spring. Each applicant must be a registered Tulsa County Republican or have a registered Republican parent or guardian living in Tulsa County. Call Connie Ulman at 918-627-5683 for information.
Bottom lines: The State Chamber let it be known it backs Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call for phasing out the merit protection system for state employees. … The Oklahoma Insurance Department has moved into new offices at 400 N.E. 50th St. in Oklahoma City.
