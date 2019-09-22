Several members of the state House and Senate Republican leadership issued statements praising Chancellor Glen Johnson last week after the announcement that Johnson will retire as the state’s top higher education official at the end of 2020.
A former Democratic House speaker, Johnson is said to have gotten along well with legislators but was targeted for replacement by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The governor cannot fire a chancellor, but Stitt had made it clear he wanted Johnson to go.
Among the most interesting comments were those of House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, who said, “I can think of no better way to honor the chancellor’s legacy than for us to move forward next session with historic support for higher education that puts students first.”
Public higher education appropriations were slashed by more than one-fourth during a three-year period in the mid-2010s, with many institutions now receiving less than they did 20 years ago.
Chamber change: The Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce, one of the state’s foremost political forces, announced a coming change at the top.
Fred Morgan, a former Republican legislator, will be leaving the chamber’s top spot next June.
Morgan has been the state Chamber’s president the past 10 years. He previously served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for six terms from an Oklahoma City district.
Meetings and events: U.S. Sen. James Lankford is scheduled to preach at Tulsa’s Vernon AME Church at 1 p.m. Oct. 6.
Bottom lines: The Oklahoma Treasurer’s office reported a record $51.7 million was returned to rightful owners in fiscal year 2019 through the state’s unclaimed property fund. ... Denise Northrup, for many years one of former governor Mary Fallin‘s closest aides, has become executive director of a new Oklahoma lobbyists association, NonDoc.com reported.