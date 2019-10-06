A consultant to the Oklahoma Incentive Evaluation recommended eliminating two business incentives and retaining eight others during a meeting on Thursday.
The two recommended for elimination have not been used in at least five years, the consultant said.
The consultant suggested changes for most of the eight recommended for retention. Those eight included the Rural Economic Assistance Plan, or REAP, and the Community Economic Development Pooled Finance Act, which finances local economic development projects through the issuance of up to $200 million a year in bonds.
Meetings and events: Heather Sisson from the Mental Health Association Oklahoma will be featured speaker at Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S Houston.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford has scheduled several public events during the current recess, including:
• 9 a.m., Wednesday, Stroud High School, 616 W. Seventh St., Stroud.
• 10:15 a.m., Thursday, Checotah High School, 491 Paul Carr Drive, Checotah.
• 2 p.m., Thursday, Carl Albert State College, 1601 S. Opdyke St., Sallisaw.
• 11 a.m., Friday, Maryetta Public Schools, 100 Maryetta Road, Stilwell.
Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin‘s mobile office will make several stops in northeast Oklahoma in coming weeks, including:
• 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Oct. 15, Beggs Nutrition Site, 201 Choctaw St., Beggs.
• 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 16, Chouteau Senior Citizens Center, 111 S. McCracken St., Chouteau.
• 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 17, Salina Senior Citizen Center, 420 E. Ferry St., Salina.
• 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 21, Okmulgee Nutrition Center, 1021 N. Seminole Ave., Okmulgee.
• 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 22, Grove Senior Citizen Center, 145 E. Odaniel Parkway, Grove.
• 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 23, Fairland Senior Citizen Center, 485 N. Main St., Fairland.
• 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 29, Colcord Senior Citizen Center, 192 W. Senior St., Colcord.
