Telecommunications technician Bengel Christia announced his 2020 candidacy for Tulsa City Council District 6.
Bengel describes himself as a conservative Republican businessman, a former reserve sheriff’s deputy and Army veteran.
Candidates are not identified by party on ballots for city offices.
First-term Republican Dwayne Pemberton of Muskogee announced he will seek reelection to state Senate District 9 in 2020. Pemberton is a retired school administrator.
Meetings and events: Retired Army Maj. Ed Pulido, now vice president of Folds of Honor, will speak to the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 7902 S. Lewis Ave.
An Oklahoma Democratic Party Women and Leadership fundraiser is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2300 Riverside Drive. See okdemocrats.org for details and reservations.
The Tulsa County Republican Party’s luau scheduled for Friday has been canceled, according to a post on its Facebook page.
Tulsa County Democratic Party training for volunteers at its state fair booth begins Tuesday and continues through Sept. 19. Call 918-742-2457 for details and to sign up.
Just Desserts, the annual fundraiser for Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation is 2-4 p.m., Sept. 15th at the Tulsa Historical Society, 2445 S. Peoria Ave.
Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com or at the door. Contact HOP President Karen Gaddis at karenagaddis@gmail.com for information.
Bottom lines: Jed Cochran is leaving his position as U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe‘s Tulsa field representative and office manager for a position in Mayor G.T. Bynum‘s administration. ... About 8,600 Oklahoma households will lose food stamp benefits under changes proposed by the Trump administration, according to a survey by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the policy research outfit Mathematica.
