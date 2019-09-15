Candidates and elections: State Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Broken Arrow, announced his reelection bid in Senate District 25. Newhouse will be seeking his second term.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said last week he does not believe he’s related to J.J. Stitt, a Kingfisher gun range owner who says he’s a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.
J.J. Stitt will be trying to win the seat currently held by GOP mainstay Jim Inhofe, who is expected to seek reelection.
Former Midwest City mayor and state senator Jack Fry endorsed state Sen. Stephanie Bice in the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary.
Meetings and events: Sarah Baker, acting executive director of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, will speak to Creek County Democrats at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut, Bristow.
National Democratic Training Committee is offering a free campaign class 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Metro Technology Center, 1900 Springlake Drive, Oklahoma City. Reservations required at traindemocrats.org.
Bottom lines: A new bridge across the Salt Fork of the Red River in Jackson County was named for Sen. Jim Inhofe. The bridge replaces one built in 1920. ... State Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, was appointed to the Education Commission of the States by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
Featured video